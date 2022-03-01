Training prog on mushroom cultivation held

PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: Thirty-six farmwomen and unemployed youths of East Siang district participated in a three-day training programme on mushroom cultivation, which concluded at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here on Monday.

During the valedictory function, CHF Dean Professor BN Hazarika spoke about how the college started its mushroom spawn production using a single cooker, adding that now the CHF has “mechanized spawn production unit with capacity of one quintal per day and catering the need of the mushroom growers of Arunachal Pradesh and bordering district of Assam.”

Course director Dr P Raja said that mushroom provides “nutritional security for people who are suffering from Vitamin D deficiency and low carbohydrate for diabetic person.” He said that mushroom can be cultivated throughout the year in Arunachal’s climatic condition.

Dr Raja taught a practical class on spawn production, mushroom soup powder, mushroom noodles, mushroom pickle preparation, etc. He also explained how to construct a low-cost mushroom house using locally available materials.

Dr RC Shakywar explained mushroom bed preparation, harvesting and packing, while Dr N Surmina spoke about mushroom momo, mushroom pakoda and other post-harvest products’ preparation, and Dr Gireesh Chand dwelt on the “entrepreneurial opportunities of mushroom cultivation,” claiming that mushroom cultivation can bring “secure income up to Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.”

Dr T Shantibala explained rodent management in mushroom house, and Dr L Hatai spoke about marketing opportunities for mushroom and mushroom products.

Spawn packets and certificates were later distributed to the participants.