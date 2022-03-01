Itanagar clinch hat-trick of titles in district level HDMT tournaments

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration organized its district level U-16 boys’ and girls’ football and volleyball tournaments for the 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy sports complex in Chimpu near here on 27 and 28 February.

Itanagar clinched a hat-trick of titles by winning the boys’ and the girls’ football and the girls’ volleyball tournaments.

Naharlagun won the boys’ volleyball tournament and Banderdewa were the runner-up.

Bem Tada was adjudged the best volleyball player in the boys’ section.

In the girls’ volleyball, Naharlagun were the runner-up.

The award for the best volleyball player in the girls’ section went to Dai Yapi.

Naharlagun were also the runner-up in the boys’ and the girls’ football.

The award for the best football player in the boys’ category went to Yash Chikro, while the award for the best football player in the girls’ category was won by Tadar Mari.

The winners of the boys’ and the girls’ football tournaments were given Rs 50,000 each, while the winners of the volleyball tournaments were given Rs 30,000 each.

The runners-up in the football tournaments were given Rs 30,000 each, while the runners-up in the volleyball tournaments were given Rs 15,000 each.

Cash prizes were also given to the best players.

The inaugural function was attended by ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom.

In Siang district, Pangin-Boleng assembly constituency (AC) defeated Rumgong AC by 3-0 goals in the final match of the HDMT boys’ football tournament played in Boleng.

In the final match of the girls’ football tournament, Pangin-Boleng defeated Rumgong in a penalty shootout.

In the boys’ volleyball tournament, Pangin-Boleng defeated Rumgong, and in the girls’ volleyball tournament, Rumgong defeated Pangin-Boleng.

Hanu Tari from Rumgong was declared the best player in the boys’ football tournament, while Ogam Taggu from Pangin-Boleng was adjudged the best player in the girls’ football tournament.

Election Pabin from Pangin-Boleng was declared the best player in the boys’ volleyball tournament, and Aitu Tari from Rumgong was declared the best player in the girls’ volleyball tournament. (DIPROs)