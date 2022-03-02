820 patients treated at free health camp

PALIN, 1 Mar: As many as 820 patients were treated and provided with free medicines and advisory during a ‘mega health camp’ held here in Kra Daadi district from 24 to 27 February as part of the state’s golden jubilee celebration.

Several senior doctors from Heema Hospital, TRIHMS and the RKMH participated in the camp organized by Heema Hospital in collaboration with the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee.

During the camp, seven minor operations were performed, and nine Hepatitis B positive cases and 117 diabetic cases were detected.

Wheelchairs, reading glasses, walking sticks, crutches, hearing aids and medicines were also distributed.

Heema Hospital also distributed walking sticks, hearing aids, protective glasses, wheelchairs and medicines to patients at the Talo golden jubilee Nyokum festival celebration ground in Lower Subansiri district.

Heema Hospital CMD Dr Byabang Rana also joined the medical team in treating the patients.