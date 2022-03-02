Team conducts series of inspection

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: A series of inspection were carried out in the eastern and central zones of the state by a joint team of enforcement officers and the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department, led by LMCA Assistant Controller (Enforcement) Debia Tana, from 22 to 27 February.

The team inspected several shops and other consumer-related establishments to ensure proper consumer-related activities, and created awareness among the consumers on the spot. District offices and trading premises in Pasighat, Roing, Tezu, Namsai, Bordumsa and Changlang were also inspected.

The team also visited petrol depots in Namsai, Roing and Pasighat, and advised the depot owners and operators to “deliver petroleum products as paid for, without any manipulation, during the delivery in the premises.”

While inspecting tea factories, a wine blending factory in Namsai and readymade garment shops in Pasighat, Roing, Tezu, Namsai and Changlang, the team directed the shop owners, depot managers and factory owners to “keep the weight and measuring equipment in proper position.”

Tana warned that unscrupulous traders will be booked under the Package Commodities (Rules), 2011 and the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

The team also interacted with consumers and informed them about the recently launched e-Daakhil portal for consumers.