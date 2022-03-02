Skill mela, awareness rally held

LIKABALI, 1 Mar: A ‘skill mela-cum-skill development awareness and sensitization rally’ was organised at the Chidu-Chigo ground here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday morning.

Flagging off the rally, Deputy Commissioner Marto Riba explained the importance of skill development and motivated the participants to get registered and gain new skills and empower themselves.

Four training partners – Arun Goba from Jettwings, Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan from Netaji Seva Sansthan, Raj Kashyap from Zentek Educational & Welfare Society and Domar Sora from Future Vision – also participated in the rally.

A session was held by each vocational training provider to connect with the candidates and provide them with the knowledge regarding the training provider, trades, job roles offered, eligibility criteria and duration of training programmes, along with perks and benefits associated with the training.

Lower Siang MGNF Yamini Shahi informed the candidates about various schemes related to skill development, like the National Apprenticeship Scheme, the Technical Intern Training Programme, the Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana, etc.

Of the 56 participants, 22 expressed interest in registering under various training providers, while some collected information and said that they would register after some thought and discussions with their guardians.

The candidates from Nari-Koyu constituency could not turn up due to the 36-hour bandh imposed by the Ramle Bango Students’ Union.

Industries Deputy Director Tuli Basar, heads of departments from the District Skill Committee, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra training partner Ratna Chetry and mobiliser Todak Nyodu also shared their views. (DIPRO)