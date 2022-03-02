Gov urges Rijiju to immediately evacuate Arunachalee students from Ukraine

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Continuing his endeavour to ensure immediate evacuation of Arunachalee students from Ukraine, Governor BD Mishra spoke to union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju just before the latter’s departure for the Slovak Republic to oversee the evacuation process there.

Sharing the anxiety of the parents and the people of the state, the governor requested Rijiju to ask union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and VK Singh to provide all help to the Arunachalee students.

In response to the governor’s request, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) informed that all embassies of India in the region are actively engaged in the evacuation efforts.

The embassies are issuing updated advisories based on the situation on the ground.

The MEA informed that 24/7 control centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Slovak Republic.

The contact numbers of the border crossings are: Poland: +48225400000, +48795850877, and +48792712511; Romania: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123; Hungary: +36308517373, +3613257742 and +3613257743; the Slovak Republic: +421252631377, +421252962916 and +421951697560; and India: +911123012113, +91112314104 and +911123017905. (Raj Bhavan)