Mishra stresses on rehabilitating misguided youths of TLC region

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Governor BD Mishra stressed on bringing back the misguided youths in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TLC) region to the mainstream and providing sustainable sources of livelihood to them.

He also suggested “working out a constructive surrender policy.”

Chairing a high-level security meeting along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor emphasized on reinforcing the security apparatus in the state to facilitate development.

“For development to take place, a sense of security and peace is a prerequisite,” he said, and called for “concerted efforts by all organizations concerned and better coordination amongst the security forces.”

Mishra also strongly advocated developing the border villages and remote areas to secure the frontiers. He said that augmentation and growth of the border areas would arrest migration of population to urban areas.

Participating in the discussion, Khandu called for “strengthening the goodwill amongst civil administration, local population and security forces to expedite the development process in the state.”

“The armed forces have been very supportive in the border villages in social economic development and education,” he said.

Among others, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Eastern Air Command Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Eastern Army Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and Director General of Police Satish Golcha participated in the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)