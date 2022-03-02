2nd convocation of AU held

LEKHI, 1 Mar: The second convocation of Arunodaya University (AU) for the graduates of the 2019-21 batch was held at the university’s sports ground here on Tuesday.

The convocation started with a procession led by Education Minister Taba Tedir and other invited guests from the college campus to the sports ground.

The university conferred gold medals on eight students from various departments, besides awarding degrees to the graduates during the convocation.

Ainu Borah from the MBA department was the university topper. She was presented with a gold medal, a certificate and a trophy by Tedir.

The other gold medallists were Kenpu Rime (MCom), Chumpi Yomcha (MA, political science), Taro Tatin (MA, geography), Ruth Ngorang (MA, history), Sweety Borah (MA, sociology), Tatung Yapi (MA, English) and Nani Konia (BA honours, political science).

Tedir, who presented the gold medals to all eight students, highlighted the literacy rate of Arunachal.

“There are currently 62 institutions of higher education in Arunachal, and two more engineering institutes will be opened in the coming years,” he informed.

The degrees and certificates to the other graduates were presented by the guests.

The university’s registrar, Sohan Kumar Jha administered the institutional oath to the graduates.

Earlier, AU pro-chancellor Dr VN Sharma declared the convocation open. Assam Central University VC Prof Rajive Mohan Pant also attended the ceremony.