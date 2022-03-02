Two convicted under NDPS Act

BOMDILA, 1 Mar: The special NDPS court here in West Kameng district on Monday convicted two persons under different sections of the NDPS Act for possessing, selling and consuming cannabis.

The court convicted Miza Khabisow, a resident of Buragaon in West Kameng, under Section 22 (a)/27 of the NDPS Act and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for one year and pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

The court also sentenced Dilip Gaur, aka Kaka, a resident of Bhairabkunda in Assam’s Udalguri district, to four-year RI for the offence under Section 20 (b) and one-year RI for committing the offence u/s 27 of the NDPS Act.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

“The sentence shall run concurrently and the period spent in custody during investigation and trial shall be set off,” the court order said.