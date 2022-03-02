Basar to host ultra marathon

BASAR, 1 Mar: NGO Gumin Rvgo Kwlaju (GRK) is organising an ultra marathon trail race themed ‘Basar Running Ultra Trail Experience (BRUTE)’ here in Leparada district on 5 March.

“The event aims at tapping the tourism potential of the district for sustainable economic growth, promoting sporting culture and creating awareness among the youths

about the importance of staying physically fit, healthy and mentally sound,” the GRK said in a release.

The BRUTE will be the first ultra running event in Arunachal. It is a tourist-based running event, targeting ultra-marathon/trail runners and adventure seekers, the release said.

“The primary objective is to expose the Likabali-Basar-Mechukha tourist circuit as exotic tourist destinations, apart from creating awareness on the harmful effects of drug abuse and alcoholism and conveying the message of holistic fitness and lifestyle through running,” the release said.

The event will be held in three categories: elite ultra marathon (60 kms), mid-distance run (30 kms) and open 5 kms ‘fun run’ for school children, tourists and the locals.

According to the organisers, some of the best elite athletes from India who have represented the country in various national international events have signed up for the event.

Kieren D’Souza, an ultra runner who holds the record of the ‘fastest known time’ ascent of 5,290 metres Friendship Peak in Kullu Valley in 11 hours and 35 minutes, Queeny Silveria, a seasoned ultra runner, Manish Jaiswal, a passionate ultra marathoner and the fastest Indian to conquer the Everester Challenge, and ultra runners Yuvaraj Patil, Bubul Khanikar, Abhijit Konwar and Ashiwni Bhat are among those who are expected to participate in the event, the organisers said.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Bangalore-based professional adventure management firm Run Monks and RaceTime India.