Media bodies express concern over alleged attack on journalist

ITANAGAR 2 Mar: The Arunachal Press Club & the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists expressed their concerns over the alleged attack on Pasighat-based journalist Maksam Tayeng.

In a complaint to the police, Tayeng alleged that he was physically attacked on 20 February 2022 at the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary entry point near Bakkul between Borguli and Seram villages.

He has alleged that he was attacked because of his advising the field staff of Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary “not to have any link with those in the underground timber operations, who he claimed was his attacker.”

Regardless of the reason(s) of the attack, the media fraternity condemns the incident and appeals to the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring to book those found guilty.