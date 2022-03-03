Wushu players get rousing reception upon arrival from Moscow

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The wushu players from Arunachal got a rousing reception upon their arrival at the Naharlagun Railway Station from their memorable campaign in the Russian capital city of Moscow.

The players won the hearts of the people of the state for their outstanding performance in the International Moscow Wushu Stars Championship.

They clinched nine medals, including five gold medals in the championship.

The medal winners were Mepung Lamgu from Seppa, East Kameng; Nyeman Wangsu from Kanubari, Longding; Dani Nuri from Ziro, Lower Subansiri; Taug Ama from Damin, Kurung Kumey; Yorna Rosni from Boasimla, Lower Subansiri and Bamang Ampa from Pado Village, Kurung Kumey.

The fans and well-wishers, including All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWU) president Toko Teki, Sports Director Tadar Appa, members from All Nysihi Youth Association, Lamgu Welfare Society, Apatani Women’s Welfare Society, Kago Bida Foundation Ziro, Hija Officers’ Association, Hija Welfare Association Capital Complex, Defense Club Ziro, Giah Ku Welfare Society, Murh Hatey Academic Development Society (Youth wing), Hemi Ajin Sobam Welfare Group, and Wancho Welfare Society, Itanagar gathered in large numbers to welcome the players and give them a warm reception.

AAPWU president Toko Teki expressed his immense happiness over the brilliant performance of the athletes in such a major global event.

Teki said that the players performed up to the expectation. He credited SLSA Wushu Coach Maibam Premchandra’s hard work for the achievement.

Sports Director Tadar Appa also congratulated the medal-winning players and assured them all basic requirements to enhance their performance.

Appa was also all praise for Premchandra, the man behind the development and popularization of Wushu in Arunachal.

SLSA Principal Komen Zirdo also congratulated the players for the achievement.