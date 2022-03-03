NABARD launches MEDPs for SHGs  

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: The NABARD-sponsored training programmes on ‘soap and incense stick’ and ‘handloom and weaving’ for SHGs under micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) commenced at Chongkham village in Namsai and Lonvi village in Changlang, respectively on Wednesday.

The soap making training will be provided to 30 members from different SHGs of Chongkham block, whereas incense stick preparation will be provided to 30 SHG members from Momong village. Similarly, handloom and weaving training will be given to SHGs of Lonvi village, Changlang.

The training programme is being implemented by Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co Ltd, a Namsai-based farmers-producers company, in collaboration with ArSRLM, BMMU, Chongkham in Namsai and NGO, Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust in Changlang.