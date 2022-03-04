Science motivation prog organised

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Mar: The North East Institute of Science & Technology’s (NEIST) Itanagar branch here organised a ‘science motivation programme’ under the Jigyasa project at the institute’s premises on 3 March.

About 30 Class 12 students, along with teachers, from Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan, Itanagar, attended the programme, which was aimed at developing scientific temper, motivation, awareness, enhancement of curiosity, knowledge, sprit of research, and appreciation of science among the students.

NEIST scientist in-charge Dr Chandan Tamuly spoke about the objective of the institute, and Principal Technical Officer Dr Budhen C Baruah delivered a talk on ‘Cultivation on mushroom’.

Senior scientist Dr Natarajan Velmurugan presented a lecture on ‘Invention and innovation’, and research scholar Nirangkush Borah spoke on the topic, ‘Think like a scientist’.

The participants were taken on a visit to the institute’s natural product chemistry and plant science & biotechnology laboratory, and mushroom incubation unit.

Hands-on training in mushroom cultivation and vermicompost production was also imparted.