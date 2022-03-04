State-level para powerlifting c’ship-cum-selection trials

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) is going to conduct the 2nd edition of its ‘state-level para powerlifting championship-cum-selection trials, 2022’ at the Rik Fitness Centre in Nirjuli on 7 March.

The winners of the event will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the 19th Senior and 14th Junior National Para Powerlifting-2022, which will be held from 18 to 20 March at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Kolkata (WB) by the Paralympic Association of West Bengal, under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Participants, both males and females, will have to produce their disability certificates with colour photos. There is no entry fee for participation.