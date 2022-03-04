World Hearing Day observed

RAGA, 3 Mar: World Hearing Day was observed at the Nido Techi District Hospital here by the Kamle District Health Society on Thursday.

Attending the programme, DC (in-charge) Atin Padung suggested to “the medical team, in collaboration with all the stakeholder departments” to “fan out in the interior villages with video clips and generate awareness on early precautionary measures to control deafness among the people.”

A presentation on the causes of hearing impairment and how to prevent deafness was made by DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin.

NTDH MS Dr Nani Tarang, MOs, DPMU staffers and others also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)