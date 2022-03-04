Social service conducted at dist museum

KOLORIANG, 3 Mar: The Kurung Kumey district administration, in collaboration with the Koloriang Damin Parsiparlo Sarli Students Union (KDPSSU) conducted a social service at the district museum here on Thursday.

Participating in the event, Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia said that “the lone museum is very much important as the tourist destination of the district.”

KDPSSU president Keji Chabok appealed to the state government, especially the research and the tourism departments, to extend their support to make the museum functional at the earliest. (DIPRO)