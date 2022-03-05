ACA selector, WE Foundation member pass away

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The selector of the Arunachal Cricket Association’s (ACA) men’s team, Taha Tolu, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on Thursday.

A native of Emchi village in Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district, late Tolu was a cricket enthusiast for long and was serving as a selector of the men’s cricket team.

Meanwhile, the WE Foundation has deeply mourned the demise of its founding member, late Taha Atu. In a release, the foundation remembered him as a straightforward and friendly person.

“We have lost a great friend and founder member. This has caused a huge void which will be very difficult to be filled up,” the foundation stated, and extended condolence to the bereaved family.

He leaves behind his wife and three children.