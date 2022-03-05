‘Create awareness on PM-SYM’

KHONSA, 4 Mar: ADC (HQ) Kretkam Tikhak urged the officials concerned to create awareness among the unorganised workers to enroll themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) pension scheme.

He also urged all the agents of the common service centres (CSC) to step up their activities for enrollment of workers in the district during the Pension Week programme starting from 7 March.

The ADC was addressing a meeting with the District Level Implementing Committee members and all the CSC agents of various blocks in Tirap district here on Friday.

DLEO (in-charge) Chaphun Sumnyan presented a brief on the PM-SYM, while CSC district coordinator Emlal Sharma and his team made a presentation on the scheme’s technical aspects. (DIPRO)