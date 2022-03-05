Orientation prog on ANBY held

ZIRO, 4 Mar: The horticulture department conducted an ‘orientation-cum-training’ programme on the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) for the beneficiaries, here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Presiding over the programme, DC Somcha Lowang called for coordination between the horticulture department, the banks and the beneficiaries for successful implementation of the scheme.

She directed the banks to expedite the disbursement of the loans under the scheme and keep the district administration informed about loan disbursement.

Assuring to personally monitor the loan status, she exhorted the beneficiaries to ensure that the scheme is implemented successfully, and urged the horticulture department to strictly monitor the progress of the work.

DHO Komri Murtem urged the banks’ officials to immediately release the loan amounts.

Horticulture Development Officer Hibu Dante informed that, “out of the 295 selected beneficiaries, 109 loans have been sanctioned. However, only 35 loans have been released till date,” and appealed to the banks’ officials to release the loan amounts.

The banks’ officials spoke on the loan sanction procedures and assured to expedite the loan santions.

Ninety-one beneficiaries under the ANBY from across the district participated in the programme. (DIPRO)