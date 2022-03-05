Temp vending sheds in Ganga market dismantled

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner-cum-Highway Administrator Talo Potom supervised the dismantling of the temporary vending area in Ganga market here on Friday.

Under the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Street Vendor (Protection of

Livelihood and Regulations of Street Vending) Act, 2011, the then ICR DC had notified temporary vending areas for vendors at two locations, viz, near the clock tower in Ganga and opposite the Bank of Baroda in Ganga market on 23 August, 2017.

On 27 May, 2021, Potom had issued an order for de-notification and cancellation of the two notified temporary vending zones on the ground that the vending zones fall under the strip plan for NH 415 four-lane highway “as the same has already been earmarked as bus bay by the highway authorities.”

However, the representatives of the street vendors approached the high court, seeking quashing of the eviction order, based on the earlier order issued by the then DC in 2017.

The high court vide its ruling dated 16 February, 2022 highlighted that both the orders issued by the DCs in August 2017 and May 2021 were issued beyond the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Street Vendor (Protection of Livelihood and Regulations of Street Vending) Act.

Hence, the incumbent DC, on the basis of the notice served on 4 August, 2021, carried out the eviction in his capacity as highway administrator under the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002. (DIPRO)