18th Ziro Bird Walk held

ZIRO, 5 Mar: The 18th Ziro Bird Walk (ZBW) was organised on Saturday on the newly opened road connecting Siibe village with Bamin-Michi in Lower Subansiri district, which passes through the legendary Dolo and Mando Putu and Pamu Yalang, which fall under community forest area.

Pamu Yalang literally means ‘Hawk’s Rock’ and is one of the landmarks of Ziro with mythological value.

The participants consisted of local bird enthusiasts and students. Apart from local participants, a team consisting of seven members from the Wildlife Conservation Society – India (WCS-India) also took part in the walk.

Commending the bird walk, the WCS-India team emphasised the importance of conservation of nature and wildlife. They also enjoyed the views of the diverse flora and fauna of the area.

The walk concluded with a checklist of 23 different species of birds in the locality, such as the white-browed piculet, the grey-capped pygmy woodpecker, and the crimson-browed finch.

The walk was supported by the district IPR department, the Pamu Yalang Group and the Bamin Michi Youth Association.