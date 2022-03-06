Locals benefit from free diagnostic camp

NAMSAI, 5 Mar: A total of 347 persons from the local community here provided their samples for diagnostics during a free diagnostic camp offering lipid profile test, kidney function test, liver function test, haemoglobin percentage, complete blood count, dengue and malaria rapid test, etc, organised by the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here in Namsai district on Saturday.

The camp was organised by the varsity’s medical sciences faculty, in association with the National Health Mission, Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the camp, AUS chairman Dr Ashwani Lochan apprised the participants of the changing lifestyles and their adverse effects on physical and mental health. He added that the diagnostic camp was organised “to create a responsible mindset among the youths to adopt a healthy lifestyle.”

AUS vice chancellor Dr B Mohan Kumar said, “There are many diseases which are newly introduced to the human body, and an unhealthy lifestyle ultimately results as heart disease, high and low blood pressure, cholesterol, liver and kidney failure, etc, impacting human health are rather silent killer. Therefore, it becomes vital to conduct timely check-up and know the status of our health.”

AUS nursing faculty principal Pinky Devi also spoke.