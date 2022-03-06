Anya Tok memorial volleyball tournament organised

PALOVE, 5 Mar: A volleyball tournament was organised in memory of social worker Anya Tok on her first death anniversary at Palove village in Pakke-Kessang district on Saturday.

The final match was played between Subansiri Forester Club and Likha Sporting Club, and the match was won by Likha Sporting Club.

The tournament was inaugurated by MLA Biyuram Wahge, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Tayek Pado.

Ten teams from Pakke-Kessang and other districts participated in it.

Earlier, the DC inaugurated a community park named Shantivan Park, in memory of Anya Tok, Shalo Tok and Karlom Tok, who were the parents and relatives of PHE&WS SE Tayum Tok.

Anya Tok and her husband Shalo Tok, who was a former GB, were social workers and pioneers of the indigenous faith movement in the state.