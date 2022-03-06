CM flags off 15th National Rafting Championship, says Arunachal perfect place to host adventure sports

YINGKIONG, 5 Mar: The 15th National Rafting Championship was flagged off by Chief Minister Pema Khandu from the Siang river here in Upper Siang district on Saturday.

Fifteen teams from different states, including host Arunachal, and teams from the army, the Air Force and the central armed police forces are participating in the event. There are five men’s, four women’s and six mixed teams.

“Arunachal is a land of rivers and tributaries, making it a perfect place to host such adventure sports. The state could become a hub for adventure sports, given the immense potential it has with its diverse and beautiful geographical landscape,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said that several adventure sports events are being conducted concurrently across the state. “Some of them are JK Tyre off-roading competition in Dambuk, Adventure@Mechuka, national cycling event in Tawang, paragliding in Papu Valley,” he said.

Stating that “Siang is the identity of the Adi tribe,” the CM thanked the community for its wholehearted support in conducting the national-level event.

He called upon the participants from outside the state to become ambassadors of Arunachal, and to spread the word about the beauty of the state and the immense tourism potential it offers.

Sports Minister Mama Natung, Health Minister Alo Libang, MP Tapir Gao, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, World Rafting Federation president Danilo Barmaz from Italy, and Indian Rafting Federation president Shaukat Shikand were present on the occasion.

Yingkiong had hosted the 7th edition of the championship in 2010. (CM’s PR Cell)