Children’s theatre workshop underway

ZIRO, 5 Mar: A children’s theatre workshop was inaugurated by CO Khoda Jalyang in the auditorium of Dani Kunya Government Higher Secondary School here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The workshop is being conducted by the district art & culture office, in collaboration with the Northeast Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur (Nagaland).

It is being directed by Paalon Kabak, who is a screen and stage actor, director, and a performing artist. He holds a diploma in film acting from Moonlight acting studio, New Delhi, and a master’s in theatre acting from the National School of Drama.

Kabak is currently based in Itanagar, and has already conducted several theme-oriented acting workshops, such as ‘actor and the text’, introduction to method acting, and ‘drama and daily life’. (DIPRO)