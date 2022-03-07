Min inaugurates shooting range

MIAO, 6 Mar: Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang inaugurated a 10-metre-long rifle shooting range here in Changlang district on Sunday.

This is the first such shooting range in the state, and will be open for youths to take up the sport of shooting.

Mossang, who is also a local MLA, said that “it will help youths in the right direction and will give an opportunity to them to excel in this field.”

The airguns surrendered under the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan will also be utilised at the shooting range.

Rajput Regiment Commandant Col Vivek Anand, Miao ADC Sunny K Singh, Miao ZPM Asamto Tikhak, HoDs, public leaders, and others were present on the occasion.