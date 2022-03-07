Unying Aran folk music fest held

[Prafulla Kaman]

MEBO, 6 Mar: The Karpung Karduk Centre for Folk Performing Arts, led by artist and film director Delong Padung, organised an ‘Unying Aran Folk Music Festival’ at Siluk village in East Siang district on Saturday evening.

Held with support from the North East Zonal Cultural Centre, Dimapur (Nagaland), the festival was aimed at sensitizing the local villagers to promotion of tourism and biodiversity conservation.

Attending the event, Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng urged the people to conserve their natural resources for future generations. He assured also to grant Rs 6 lakhs from his LAD fund to the organisers to conduct more such events.

Tayeng commended the villagers for making Siluk one of the cleanest villages of the state, and urged the locals to keep up the trend.

East Siang DC Tayi Raggu said that “Unying Aran is a unique festival of the Adi tribe to strengthen the bond among the community members.”

The DC urged the youths to shoulder the responsibility of preserving their ancestral culture.

Among others, District Art & Culture Officer Augusti Jamoh and Siluk HGB Ashik Yirang also spoke.

The event featured presentations of folkdances, showcasing the myths of Nanyi-Mete Bari, Yakjong (So:sor), and Unying Tapu dances by women cultural troupes.

Performances by rock bands were the other attractions.