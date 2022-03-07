Gov extends Unying Aran greetings

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Adi tribe, on the occasion of Unying Aran, and expressed hope that the festival would promote an ideal balance between traditions and environmental necessities.

“Unying Aran is one of the most popular festivals of the Adi community. I am sanguine that our Adi elders will continue to urge the younger generations to emulate the excellent social traditions of yore and environmental preservation prevalent in their community,” the governor said in his message, and prayed for perpetual peace, progress and prosperity for one and all. (Raj Bhavan)