7 houses gutted in fire

RAGA/TAWANG, 7 Mar: Seven houses were gutted in two separate fire incidents in Kamle and Tawang districts on Monday morning.

Five government quarters of the power department and a private kutcha house were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the wee hours of 7 March in Lepapada Power Department Colony in Kamle district headquarter Raga, rendering six families homeless.

As per information, the fire broke out from the store of the kutcha house, likely from an electric short-circuit. While no loss of life has been reported, livestock were killed in the fire. The families were unable to salvage any of their belongings from the massive fire.

All the victims were staffers of the Kamle division of the power department.

Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin reached out to the victims and distributed food items, blankets, mats and utensils to the affected families.

The DC appealed to all the people of the district to be vigilant with loose electric wires, unattended electric heating equipment, burning candles, etc. He also directed officials to “immediately conduct awareness on causes and control of fire accidents in all the circles of the district.”

The PRI leaders requested the DC to pursue the government for early sanctioning and stationing of fire tenders in the district.

In another incident, a traditional Monpa house was completely burnt down in Shyo village near the Tawang monastery on Monday.

Although there has been no report of loss of life, the fire reduced all the belongings in the house to ashes.

The villagers attempted to douse the flames immediately, but were unable to completely control the fire as the house was locked and the owner, an old lady identified as Drema Yuton, was out visiting a neighbour.

Later, the police and the army and paramilitary forces stationed there joined the villagers and helped in stopping the fire from spreading.

Officials from the district administration, along with the DDMO, rushed to the accident site, met the victim, and provided some immediate relief.

Local MLA Tsering Tashi also visited the accident site, met the victim, and provided assistance.

Further assessment of loss of property and the cause of the fire is underway. (DIPROs)