Willing to work with NHPC at DMP:DIECA

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 7 Mar: The Dibang Indigenous Entrepreneurs and Contractors Association (DIECA) expressed its willingness to work alongside the NHPC Ltd and take part in various construction activities likely to commence soon at the 2,880 mw Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP).

In a letter to the DMP executive director, the DIECA wrote, “It is quite obvious that most of the lowest bidders will be multinational giants and it is likely that we the indigenous contractors/entrepreneurs cannot compete with these business giants. Despite the odds, we want to be part of the project and hence, we request you to encourage indigenous contractors and be a bridge of hope between multinational giants and the indigenous people.”

The DIECA also provided the construction company with a list of “services in various scopes of works” that its members are capable and willing to offer.

DIECA president Tone Mickrow said, “It’s a hard truth that our Mishmi hills, its rivers and forests, have all been sold already. To sustain, the indigenous people should work towards developing their business and work culture. That’s the only way that remains to keep ourselves from fading away into what awaits us when dam after dam is built here. We look forward to associate with the NHPC and work towards a long-lasting relationship.”

During a meeting held on Monday, DMP ED Janesh Sahni assured to extend all possible support to the indigenous entrepreneurs and contractors.

Mickrow added, “In today’s meeting, the executive members of DIECA were witness to the message conveyed by the ED himself, wherein he explicitly informed us that most of the contractors are multinational companies. As informed by the ED, L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is the first multinational company that is likely to commence its construction activities shortly after CCEA clearance, and the project is worth Rs 1,600 crores, which is much more than the entire compensation amount disbursed among the PAFs (Rs 860 crores. And thereafter, all the upcoming projects are worth more than thousand crores. Honestly and practically, our situation is like an ant trying to participate in the team of big elephants but the reality is, the Idu Mishimis have no choice; we cannot be blind towards the mega project that is going on in our backyard. It might not be wise to take on solo with these multinational companies and hence the main purpose of the organisation is to unite the Idu Mishmi brothers and grow collectively.”