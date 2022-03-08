Governor extends IWD greetings

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings and felicitations to the women of the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD).

In his message, the governor expressed hope that the day, which is observed throughout the world, “will create more awareness on universalising the education of the girl child, women rights, female dignity and their empowerment.”

“This year’s theme for IWD, ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, is very befitting for motivating our womenfolk to create a sustainable niche for themselves in their fold. Gender equality can only be obtained when society bestows on the people of all three genders equal social respect, esteem, standing, and opportunities,” he said, and urged the women to “cultivate commitment to study, to excel, to ‘startup’ and to take the lead in social uplift and entrepreneurship.” (Raj Bhavan)