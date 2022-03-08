Motivate youths to join armed forces: Gov

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Governor BD Mishra called for “conducting motivational interactions with Arunachali students of schools and colleges to inspire them to join the Indian armed forces.”

He said this during a meeting with Lt Pura Kozeen of the 6th battalion of the Madras Regiment, who called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The governor, who was also commissioned in the Madras Regiment, congratulated Lt Kozeen on being commissioned into the Indian Army and joining one of the oldest and best infantry regiments.

He urged the lieutenant to "build up professional competence and adopt the proud traditions of the Madras Regiment," and to "encourage youths to inculcate nationalism, positivity and goal setting to contribute towards nation-building." (Raj Bhavan)