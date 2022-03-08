Handloom expo underway

TAWANG, 7 Mar: The textile & handicraft department is conducting a handloom expo, sponsored by the union handlooms development commissioner, in Tawang from 3-9 March.

The expo, themed ‘My handloom, my pride’, is being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Society, under the National Handloom Development Programme.

On Monday, Tawang ADC Lobsang Tsering visited the expo and interacted with the weavers and artisans. Stating that Mahatma Gandhi also always encouraged handloom, he said that “we should be proud that we have inherited such beautiful art from our ancestors and must preserve our traditional practice of weaving and other handicrafts and encourage our local weavers and artisans by buying these local products.”

ADTH Chano Lowang said that the expo aims to “promote local weavers and artisans to produce local products, revive the dying traditions, and bring them to market.” (DIPRO)