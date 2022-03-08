Foundation prog on PR system begins

AALO, 7 Mar: A six-day block-level ‘foundation-cum-functional programme’ on the panchayati raj (PR) system, themed ‘Empowering panchayati raj system through SPICE model’, was organised here in West Siang district by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) recently.

During the programme, DPDO Jiken Bemjem urged the panchayat members to get acquainted with the working procedure, powers and functions of the elected panchayat leaders.

SIRD Assistant Director Rode Bui informed that “the training is to facilitate rural development efforts by improving the knowledge, skills and attitudes of rural development officials, panchayat leaders, and grassroots-level organisations.”

Aalo CO Kartu Bam and ZPM Higam Loyi also advised the trainees to acquire knowledge about the powers and functions of the panchayati raj system. (DIPRO)