Workshop on Adi folksongs held

BOLENG, 7 Mar: A two-day workshop on ‘Nenem, Bari, Rellong’ was conducted by the North Eastern Film World (NEFW), a registered NGO under the government of Arunachal Pradesh, here in Siang district on 6 and 7 March.

‘Nenem, Bari, Rellong’ is one of the popular folksongs of the Adis, which is sung during the Unying festival, as well as during kumgin pebo (house warming) programmes.

During the two-day workshop, the team covered the topics of ‘Nenem, Bari, Rellong Luge Bonam (lead singing)’; ‘Elik Nam/Toliknam (chorus singing)’; the tune and singing style of Nenem, Bari and Rellong; choreographic body movement during the singing of Nenem, Bari and Rellong; and Aabang (topics covered under Nenem, Bari and Rellong).

NEFW chairman Aiyiangrunam, alias Ibrahim Pajing, apprised the participants of the importance of one’s own art and culture, and urged the younger generations to take part in learning their folksongs and dances to prevent them from disappearing.

“Folksongs like Nenem, Bari, Rellong, Daali Goknam, and folk dances like Taapu, Delong, Ponung, Yakjong not only give us entertainment and enjoyment during our festivals, but they are part and parcel of our identity. Our history, mythology, and cultural identities are passed on through generations through them,” he said.

Pajing urged each and every member of the tribal society to take it as their own responsibility to protect, preserve and promote tribal art and culture. He also appealed to the state government to provide financial support and more platforms to encourage the promotion, preservation and protection of the unique tribal culture.

The two-day programme was attended by members of the NEFW and local youths of Boleng, with Taro Taboh of Rasing village, a renowned Nenem Bari singer, as the resource person.