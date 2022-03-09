APUWJ gender council seeks prompt response towards women- and children-related cases

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The Gender Council of the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has sought the cooperation of the capital police in providing prompt responses and updates on women- and children-related (POCSO) cases to the press in order to highlight such cases rightfully to the public.

In a representation submitted to Capital SP Jimmy Chiram on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebration at the Itanagar police station, Gender Council Convener Nellie N Manpoong and APUWJ Vice President Karpu Chisi reasoned that the step would contribute towards fast-tracking cases related to issues of rape, molestation and other forms of crimes against women and children.

The council gave assurance that utmost care will be taken by the press fraternity while reporting sensitive cases.

Speaking during the programme, APUWJ President Amar Sangno recalled the infamous shooting case of The Arunachal Times Deputy Editor Tongam Rina, which is still pending in court. He also expressed concern over online trolling of female journalists for their reports, and sought the support of the SP and his team in curbing online bullying, along with other forms of abuse.

Circle Officer Laxmi Dodum in her address asked the members present to reach out to the women helpline for any assistance regarding crimes against women.

Meanwhile, Chisi emphasised on providing counselling to children who face domestic abuse at home from their own family members. She also suggested conducting self-defence workshops occasionally by the police department for children, especially females, to enable them to protect themselves.

Accepting the representation, SP Chiram assured of all possible cooperation from the police’s side. He requested the media team to “contact directly for any kind of assistance relating to news or disparity in FIR filing in the near future.”

Earlier, the SP made a presentation, showing that a total of 1,140 cases have been registered at the women police station in Itanagar since its inception.

According to data, about 37 cases have been registered, 15 persons have been arrested, six chargesheeted, and a total of five people have been convicted in 2022.

The media team also included Sangge Droma from ‘Arunachal Today’, Rakhe Agam Dui from ‘Arunachal Express’ and Phil Yania from ‘Arunachal Mirror’.

Female students from VKV Itanagar and Dera Natung Government College were specially invited by the capital police for the celebration.