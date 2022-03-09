IWD celebrated across state

Govt committed to empower women: Mein

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated across the state on 8 March with this year’s theme of ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

In the capital, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the IWD celebration at the DK Convention Hall with the campaign theme: #BreakTheBias, organised by the women & child development department, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society and the justice department.

Extending his greetings, Mein said that the government is committed to and focused on women empowerment and has implemented many women welfare schemes and programmes in the state in this direction.

“Today, the day is celebrated to appreciate the achievements of women in social, political and cultural fields. The day marks the contribution of women and girls around the world who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, academics, business, and building a more sustainable future for all,” he said.

Mein urged all to pledge to pay respect to women for the role they play as mothers, sisters and daughters, “for we cannot imagine a family, which is the nucleus of the society, without women.”

He said that the day is of great importance to raise the spirit of women, and appealed to all to “remove the inequality spread in the society.”

Highlighting some of the welfare schemes for women in the State, Mein informed that the state government has opened exclusive women police stations in Itanagar, Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro and many more are expected to come up in the district headquarters to deal with crimes against women.

He said also that the state government runs a ‘Swadhar Greh’ through the Oju Welfare Association for destitute women, “where the women can stay for longer periods of time and the primary needs of shelter, food, clothing and some vocational training are taken care of.”

He said that, to economically empower the rural women to ensure their self-sustenance, the state government has assured financial support of Rs 1 lakh each to 500 top women SHGs. “Besides that, the government has also decided to provide an additional fixed deposit of Rs 5,000 as top-up amount over the existing Rs 20,000 under the Dulari Kanya scheme to the golden jubilee daughters born between 20 January, 2022 and 20 January, 2023,” said Mein.

Stating that there is no dearth of talent in the state, the DCM advocated initiating an ‘Achievers’ Award’ by the government to recognise talents who have excelled in their chosen areas of activities, ranging from literature, art and culture to sports.

Others who spoke included SJETA adviser Dasanglu Pul, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society president Gumri Ringu, Women & Child Development Commissioner Padmini Singla and Women & Child Development Director TP Loyi.

The day was also celebrated in insurgency-hit Tirap district with the theme, ‘Role of women against drug menace’.

Advocating empowerment and emancipation of women in the society, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh appealed to the women to “be prepared to shoulder bigger responsibilities, apart from their daily household chores.”

Tirap SP Kardak Riba spoke about “the criminal sections against harassment and violence against women.”

President of the organising committee, Chanyuak Rajkumari threw light on the significance of the day and said, “The role of women was not to challenge the dominance of men but to work hand in hand with their male counterparts with equal rights and dignity.”

WWA chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia, who also heads the Care Me Home drug de-addiction centre in Charju, appealed to the women of Tirap to cooperate with the district administration and the police in the fight against the prevailing drug menace, and to completely eradicate drugs from the region.

Veer naris, including Chasan Dada, were felicitated on the occasion by the celebration committee.

In Lower Subansiri district, 20 units of blood were collected during a blood donation camp organised at the Gyati Takka General Hospital in Ziro by the district administration on Tuesday to mark the IWD.

Officers and officials of the district administration and the district police participated in the drive.

Blood Bank Officer Dr Hage Yubbe and CO Amina Nabum conducted the camp, under the supervision of DC Somcha Lowang.

The DC exhorted the women to be forerunners in the crusade against the drug menace in the district.

“The young generation is fragile and prone to be swayed away easily by these antisocial elements. We as mothers have a great responsibility in inculcating emotional intelligence in our children, so that they are able to handle all kinds of situations in life,” she said.

She appealed to the people to report cases of drug peddling to the administration and the police and stop harbouring drug peddlers.

Earlier, the Ziro unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), the Apatani Women Association, Ziro and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission jointly organised an anti-drugs awareness rally in Hapoli.

APWWS secretary Hibu Usha said that the fight for equal rights for women in all sphere should be continued, while Tax & Excise Superintendent Takhe Rinyo spoke about the drug menace and the need to eradicate stigmatization of the addicts.

Apatani Women Association Ziro president Hibu Yapa also spoke.

Congratulating Tage Rita, winner of the Nari Shakti Award 2021 for excellence in promoting women entrepreneurship, and Dani Nuri, gold and silver medallist in the International Wushu Championships 2022 held in Moscow, Yapa exhorted all young girls to be focused in life.

In Namsai district, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) celebrated IWD at Napatia village on Tuesday.

Forty-five women, including ArSRLM members, attended the programme, during which plant protection scientist Madhumita Sonowal Bora apprised them of the importance of women in agriculture, and explained the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana “in terms of natural farming.”

ArSRLM member Rima Das and others also spoke.

In Tawang, the Women’s Welfare Association of Tawang (WWAT) celebrated the day with a function which was attended by DC KN Damo, the Tawang brigade commander, and other dignitaries.

The DC conveyed best wishes to all the women and said, “We are proud that women today are achieving greater heights of success in every field, but there is always scope for more improvements.”

He appealed to the panchayati raj members and the elites of the district to pay special attention to the education scenario of the district, and highlighted the government schemes for the welfare of women. He also spoke about crimes against women, the drug menace, and protection of the environment.

WWAT chairperson Tsering Lhamu presented a brief report on the activities being carried out by the WWAT. The association later felicitated all the women achievers of Tawang and its former chairpersons. Gaon Buri Namgey Chotton was felicitated for giving 26 years of service as the GB of Kharteng village in Lungla subdivision.

The Tawang KVK celebrated IWD with farmwomen and members of SHGs at Gomkhang village.

Horticulture science specialist Dorjee Yodon Thungon highlighted the significance of the day and delivered a talk on the responsibilities and contributions of women in agriculture; plant protection scientist Laxhmipriya B encouraged the farmwomen to participate in training and skill development programmes; and animal science expert JK Singh highlighted the women’s role in the development of society.

The women’s cell of the Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) in Namsai also celebrated IWD, with the theme, ‘Women forging change’.

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu emphasized the role of women in the society “and the liberty that women can avail in choosing their careers.” He also spoke about the need to create awareness about gender equality in men.

Everester Tine Mena spoke about her experiences and the hurdles she faced while she pinned her focus on the summit of the Everest. She encouraged the students to “become the beacon of change for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Social entrepreneur Chimmi Linggi Mihu spoke about her brand ‘Kesha’ and her chain of resorts, Mishmi Hills, which she started with the aim of promoting local handicrafts and generating local employment.

In West Siang district, the women & child development department celebrated IWD in headquarters Aalo.

Former APWWS members Jarjum Ete and Hoksum Ori, CDPO Bahi Koyu, resource person Liyum Padu Lollen, women panchayat leaders, and presidents and general secretaries of all the colonies attended the event.

While district APWWS president Marbom Riba Bagra emphasised on “compulsory marriage registration, women empowerment and equality for women in the society,” resource person Lollen requested all married couples to “register for marriage certificate.”

The CDPO spoke about gender equality, and requested the people “not to give any special preference to the boy child or husband,” adding that “girls and boys have the right in the family and society.”

Ori discouraged polygamy and requested the women to obtain marriage certificates from the Aalo APWWS unit, and Ete urged the women to “change their mentality for the welfare of family and society.”

In Upper Siang district, the women & child development (WCD) department celebrated IWD in Yingkiong, in association with the Yingkiong and Jengging units of the APWWS.

Among others, WCD Minister Alo Libang, MP Tapir Gao, Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina, the Upper Siang DC and the ZPC attended the programme, during which Women’s Welfare Society secretary-general Dr Mity made a presentation on the background and relevance of the IWD.

She called for “a safe and healthy environment for the women by establishing women police stations at major locations in the district, setting up of women helpline, induction of gaon buris,” etc.

Libang spoke about the schemes related to women and stressed on “the significance of IWD in celebrating gender equality and importance of womenfolk for society’s advancement.”

Gao spoke about how women can collectively stand up against drug abuse and can make the society drugs-free.

Attending the IWD celebration at Rajiv Gandhi University, the governor’s wife, Neelam Misra called upon every member of the society to provide equal opportunity to all women. She said that, “although the Constitution of our country guarantees equal rights to all, disparities can be still be observed in the society.”

She said that economic empowerment is also a defining factor which can bring the desired change.

“A significant problem, especially in our tribal state, is lack of awareness. Schools and colleges should be used in creating such awareness to the younger generations. Social evils like dowry is eating up our system and it should be banned,” she said.

In West Kameng HQ Bomdila, the IPR department celebrated the day in collaboration with the Area Level Federation.

Medical Superintendent Dr Gom Lhamu emphasized on women’s education and their empowerment for overall development of the society.

Advocate Kamla Deewan spoke on gender inequality, while Pine Dale School principal Deepika Das spoke on the importance of educating girl children.

District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Nawang Drema created awareness on tuberculosis.

The women’s cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) celebrated IWD by organising a symposium on ‘Entrepreneurship and gender equality’.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan applauded the women for their “tremendous achievements in various fields” and asserted that “women deserve to be celebrated every day and not just on Women’s Day.”

In Anjaw HQ Hawai, the IPR department celebrated the day by organising a ‘legal awareness-cum-career counselling session’ for women and students.

Meanwhile, 62 farmwomen participated in ‘awareness programmes on women rights and skill development for women’, organised by the Anjaw KVK at Khupa on the occasion of IWD.

In East Siang HQ Pasighat, the WCD department celebrated the day with CDPOs, supervisors, gram sevikas, statistical assistants, anganwadi workers and helpers, and staffers of the OSC, the DCPU, the CWC, the JJB, the observation home, the CCI, etc.

ICDS Deputy Director M Gao spoke on gender equality, the Beti Bacho Beti Padhao scheme, and protection of women’s rights. She also dwelt on the schemes related to women’s welfare.

Pasighat one-stop centre CA Marry Tatak, the CDPO, and others also spoke.

The day was also celebrated by the arts and social sciences faculty of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai.

AUS vice chancellor Prof B Mohan Kumar advocated “a sustainable society built through gender equitability.” He also stressed on the need to create awareness among women “in order for them to fight against gender discrimination in society and create a gender-equal world, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.”

Dean of education, special education and legal studies, Prof DS Hernwal, science & technology director Dr Rani Jha, faculty members and students were also present.

The Papum Pare district administration and the IPR department, in collaboration with the women & child development department and NGO Friends for Life, celebrated the day at Mani village in Doimukh circle.

Two women achievers were felicitated with mementoes and certificates.

Lady Bolero pickup driver Tasser Pade from Kra Daadi district, who is presently residing in Chiputha village, was felicitated to honour her courage and hard work, and for becoming a role model for other women.

Pade said that she was a victim of child marriage but she stood strong against all odds to become stronger and self-employed to support her family.

Educationist Aparna Govind Palkar, who was one of the pioneers of female education in Arunachal and one of the founder members who established VKV Tafrogam in 1980, was also felicitated.

The accounts & treasuries directorate in Itanagar celebrated IWD with the women employees of the directorate.

Accounts & Treasuries Director Sukhamay Bhowmik in his address assured to create “various facilities for the welfare of the women in the directorate office premises,” while A&T Joint Director Tarh Tabin gave an account of “the multifarious role of women in nation-building.”

Cultural programmes and sports events were organised by the WCD department to mark IWD in Changlang district headquarters.

ZPC K Kungkho, prominent woman leader M Kenglang, MSDH Dr M Khimhun, BDO W Tangjang and ICDS DD C Tangjang addressed the event.

In another programme, 9 Assam Rifles (AR) CO Col Surender Kumar, on behalf of the AR, felicitated veer naris, including Changlang ZPC Khungkho and SHG members. The AR battalion also organised a free medical camp for the girl children of the area.

In Longding district, the day was celebrated by the All Wancho Women’s Welfare Society, in collaboration with the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles and the DIPRO, at the Longding general ground.

Mrs India 2017 Dr Duyu Meena Mudang encouraged the young Wancho girls and women to live with pride, while Niausa COB Company Commander, Captain Ayush Kumar Srivastava spoke on career options for young girls in the armed forces and the Assam Rifles.

Five veer naris of Longding were felicitated on the occasion.

In Kamle district, the day was celebrated by the Tamen-Raga ICDS project in Raga, Kamporijo and Dollunmukh circles.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, IWD was celebrated at the general ground in Roing.

It was decided that the weaker children in the district would be provided with half a litre of milk per day, free of cost, for seven days by the veterinary department.

A free paediatric health check-up by Dr N Yirang and anaemia screening was done by the health department. Awareness on women-centric apps and helpline numbers was also created.

Dr Milip Ete created awareness on breast cancer and other issues related to women’s health, while advocate Rukmini Linggi spoke on women’s legal rights. Akunge Muili spoke on the importance of immunisation.

A mass marriage registration drive was conducted by the district administration, the IMCLS women’s wing and the EMWEF, Roing, during which 81 couples started the process of registering their marriages. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell, DIPROs & KVKs.)