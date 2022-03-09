Arunachal’s best Covid vaccinators Aroty Tayeng and Yatam Talom felicitated by union health min

NEW DELHI, 8 Nov: The two best Covid-19 vaccinators of Arunachal Pradesh – TRIHMS Nursing Officer Aroty Tayeng and BPGH health assistant Yatam Talom -were felicitated by union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare here on Tuesday, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

The two women vaccinators were accompanied by NHM Arunachal Pradesh Mission Director CR Khampa.

The ministry has selected two best women vaccinators from each state and union territory to recognise their efforts.