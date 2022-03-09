LEDUM, 8 Mar: Forty-seven farmers from Ledum and Bilat benefitted from an ‘awareness-cum-fishery health camp’ organised at Ledum village in East Siang district on Tuesday.

East Siang KVK Head (in-charge) Dr SM Hussain explained the “detail package of practices of suitable fish farming in Arunachal Pradesh and economic profitability of fish cultivation, including hatchery.”

The programme was held under the ‘Arik Abik Lunom’ mobile-based agro advisory services project, which is being implemented by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation.

The broad objective of the project is to provide right information at the right time and empower the farmers in taking informed decision to enhance their livelihood through mobile-based agro advisory services in local dialects.

The project is being implemented in East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Shi-Yomi districts.

Bilat ZPM Olik Tapok Taloh, Ledum village secretary Nanong Taloh, and CHF Natural Resource Management Head Dr Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik also attended the programme.