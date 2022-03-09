Riders’ meet held at Namdapha

NAMDAPHA, 8 Mar: A two-day ‘riders’ meet’ hosted by the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC), with the theme ‘Celebrating 15 years of brotherhood’, concluded here in Changlang district on 6 March.

Around 430 motorcycle riders, including three women riders, from all over the Northeast took part in the event.

Bike rallies, street shows by Tani Daughters Crew Itanagar, and anti-drug campaign by the ABC at various villages of the district were the highlights of the meet.

The meet also sought to promote local products, cuisines and arts.

The Royal Arunachal Riders, the Running Wolves Club and the United Rider’s Club of Nagaland were among the prominent biker clubs that took part in the meet.

ABC president Tanung Jamoh thanked Changlang DC Devansh Yadav and Col Surendar Kumar of the 9 Assam Rifles “for overall cooperation in smooth conduct of the event at Changlang.” (DIPRO)