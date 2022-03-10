Arunachal Rising Campaign conducted at Longo

LONGO, 9 Mar: The Tirap district administration, in collaboration with the department of Information and Public Relations (IPR) organized an awareness programme under the ‘Arunachal Rising Campaign’ to make the people aware about the government’s programmes, policies and initiatives here on Wednesday.

Kapu Block ZPM Wiram Matey, while releasing the pamphlets on the Arunachal Rising Campaign, urged the people of Longo to take advantage of various PM and the CM flagship programmes.

She also emphasized on timely construction of the Khonsa-Longding road (TAH); inauguration of the Longo circle headquarters and posting of subject teachers at Government Secondary School, Kapu.

Former ZPC Chawang Lowang urged the parents to pay special attention to their children’s education for their bright future.

The officials of various departments highlighted various schemes under their departments.

Earlier, Longo CO Dr Ripi Doni highlighted the aims and objectives of the campaign.

Progressive farmers, beneficiaries, PRIs members, gaon burahs, chiefs, religious leaders, teachers, ASHAs and anganwadi workers from all the 11 villages under Longo administrative circle attended the programme. (DIPRO)