Awareness prog on digital payment held

PALIN, 9 Mar: The District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) in Kra Daadi district organized a sensitization programme on digital payment and its benefits for the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVN) here on Wednesday.

UD & Housing department’s EE Pate Ponung said that under the PMSVAN, more than 300 beneficiaries have been selected by the DUDA, which is one of the highest in the state.

Informing about the interest subsidy for those making regular payments, Ponung said that there is also provision of “bigger loan amount for the vendors who repay their loans on time.” (DIPRO)