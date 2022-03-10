DC instructs banks to expedite sanctioning of loans to beneficiaries

YUPIA, 9 Mar: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa has instructed banks to properly verify and expedite sanctioning of loans to beneficiaries under the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) and the Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY).

The DC was speaking during a district-level consultative and review committee meeting of quarter-ended December 2021 of Papum Pare district at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the DC reviewed the performance of banks in disbursing loans to beneficiaries under ANBY and ANKY and discussed issues of pending applications of beneficiaries and related discrepancies.

Expressing displeasure over banks not conducting financial literacy camps (FLC) as per RBI guidelines, the DC directed some of the private banks to immediately carry out financial outreach programmes in remote circles of the district to educate the people about financial management.

He also said that if beneficiaries have any complaints, they should submit their complaints in written form instead of verbal ones to competent authorities.

Further, stating that only 63 percent students in Papum Pare district have bank accounts, the DC informed that concerned administrative officers, along with school authorities have been directed to identify students not having bank accounts.

“Simultaneously, bank authorities have also been asked to conduct special account opening drives in schools within the next month to ensure every child has a bank account opened,” added the DC.

The meeting was attended by HoDs of line departments, administrative officers, and representatives from public and private banks in Itanagar and Papum Pare rural. (DIPRO)