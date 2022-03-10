One arrested for sexual assault against minor

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: One Nabam Sanjay has been arrested on Tuesday from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

On 6 March, the sexual assault of a the minor was reported at the women police station (WPS) in Itanagar, following which a case was registered under section 376 IPC r/w sec. 6 POCSO ACT and endorsed to SI Dopi Pakam for investigation, and the child was immediately taken for medical formalities.

As per the police, the incident occurred in Chimpu near Itanagar when the mother of the child was absent.

The accused, who is a resident of Nirjuli area and studying in ALA, Lekhi, was found to be absconding.

On 8 March, the WPS team traced the alleged accused in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district with the help of technical support from the police headquarters.

Sanjay was finally nabbed with help of the Ziro police unit from a hotel there and is currently under the custody of the WPS team.

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram lauded the efforts of the WPS and also thanked the Ziro police unit for their valuable assistance.

“The WPS Itanagar team, SI R Singpho, SI D Pakam and others have done an excellent job by solving the case in a short time,” the SP said and assured that the investigation is underway on priority in order to ensure swift legal relief for the victim.