Over 100 farmers trained on mushroom cultivation

DAPORIJO, 9 Mar: More than 100 farmers from various villages of Upper Subansiri district attended a two-day mushroom cultivation training programme, organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha unit of the district at the Singik Hall here.

Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo lauded the BJP Kisan Morcha for organising the training programmes for the flourishing farmers of the district. He also urged all the participating farmers to avail the modern mushroom cultivation methods and techniques, besides other allied traditional farming activities to boost income generation for self reliance.

Assistant professor of College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, Dr RC Shekywar also attended the training programme as the head of the resource persons. (DIPRO)