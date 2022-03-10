No Smoking Day observed

TEZU, 9 Mar: The NSS unit of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district, in collaboration with the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) observed ‘No Smoking Day’ with the theme ‘Quitting smoking does not have to be stressful’ on Tuesday.

NSS Officer Dr Riko Mihu explained the purpose of observing the day in brief.

IQAC coordinator Dr Manas Kumar Jana said the day provides an opportunity to create awareness amongst the students and community about the ill effects of smoking. Dr Jana also explained about both active and passive smoking.

Earlier, the students took a pledge to quit smoking.