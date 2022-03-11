Budgetary measures will meet socioeconomic goals, gov hopes

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Governor BD Mishra expressed hope that the budgetary measures of the state government will facilitate the government machinery in meeting the socioeconomic goals for the overall benefit of the people.

Discussing the forthcoming budget session and developmental projects in the state with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, the governor emphasised on improving the standard of living of the people and eradication of gender discrimination, illiteracy, unemployment, income inequality, etc.

Mishra also stressed on proper monitoring of expenditure and optimum utilisation of allocated funds.

He said that the government officials should ensure that the last man in the queue benefits from the developmental schemes and projects taken up by the government. (Raj Bhavan)