Temp anti-poaching camps set up in DEWS

[Litem Eshi Ori]

PASIGHAT, 10 Mar: Temporary ‘anti-poaching camps’ have been set up in various protected areas (PA) of the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary (DEWS) in East Siang district to help the forest protection field staffers perform their duties deep inside the forests and wildlife areas.

DFO (Wildlife) T Taga informed that “in the last week of February and the first week of March every year, our field staff are on a high alert to avert hunting in the PA, inasmuch as this is the period of hunting festival of Mishings and Adis, as a part of Ali Aye Ligang and Aran, respectively. In this, our field staff are spreading in smaller groups and camping in vulnerable locations all over the PA to monitor and check hunting and other illegalities inside the PA. These temporary camps are set up at various locations. As the number of elephant herds in the sanctuary is more and the movement of elephants in the sanctuary sometimes disturbs the camping site, such types of temporary structures are constructed to get protection from the elephants. These types of high structures also help us to locate from distance any movement in the area, especially people crossing the river.”