Classical dance workshop ends

ROING, 10 Mar: A 15-day kathak dance workshop concluded here in Lower Dibang Valley district with distribution of certificates by DC Soumya Saurabh to the participants on Thursday.

Saurabh advised parents to encourage their children to participate in co-curricular activities. “Such activities boost the child’s self-confidence and improve their stage performance,” she added.

ZPM Komji Linggi said that extracurricular activities help in the all-round development of the children.

“Such classical dance workshops help instil moral values, ethics and discipline in children,” DACO Sira Meto said.

The workshop was organised by the Dimapur (Nagaland)-based North East Zonal Cultural Centre, in collaboration with the art & culture department and the district administration. (DIPRO)